Jamel Herring hit with second postponement after testing positive for COVID-19 again







WBO super featherweight champion and Carl Frampton target, Jamel Herring, has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

The American fighter was due to return to the ring tomorrow night to defend his belt versus Puerto Rican hardman Jonathan Oquendo [31(19)-6(2)].

This was a postponed date for Herring [21(10)-2(1)] who had been due to box on July 2nd only for this date to fall through on June 23rd due to a positive COVID test.

Having posted clear tests, Herring obtained a refixed date but this evening the bout was postponed again following another positive test.

Athletic reporter Mike Coppinger broke the news – stating that the fight was off due to an “undisclosed reason” before Herring stated that the bout was “caught up in an entanglement”.

Promoter Top Rank then confirmed the cancellation and the positive COVID test

The fight card tomorrow night will still take place, with potential future Katie Taylor opponent, Mikaela Mayer, being elevated to headliner.

Mayer takes on Nigerian two-time world title challenger and recent Delfine Persoon foe Helen Joseph.

It is unclear if Herring-Oquendo will be refixed for a second time. The Ohio southpaw has not fought since his November points win over Lamont Roach.

An announcement on Frampton’s next fight – at some stage next month in England – is due shortly.

This bout was due to be ‘The Jackal’s’ final test before a long-mooted clash with Herring towards the end of the year.

Whether this evening’s news will have any impact on this remains to be seen.