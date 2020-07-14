All or nothing for Padraig McCrory in Lockdown 50-50







Padraig McCrory is ready put himself in the European title picture when he returns in an interesting 50-50 clash.

The BUI Celtic Champion will trade leather with Mickey Ellison [12(4)-2(0)] on September 1st behind closed doors at the LS-LIVE in Wakefield.

Ellison, a Blackburn native, is a recent Central Area title challenger and according to ‘The Hammer’ is a step up.

More importantly, the 32-year-old believes Ellison provides him with a chance to become a fixture on the UK scene – and possibly move him into contention for the EBU title or some of the continental ranking belts.

“At this stage of career every fight is my biggest fight! But this one could push me towards titles,” McCrory told Irish-boxing.com.

“A win puts me on the UK scene and will make people sit up and take notice. As far as I’m aware this is a non-title eight-round fight, but I’m hoping it pushes me towards a ranking European title.”

The Dee Walsh and Daniel Anderson-trained super middle believes he will face his toughest test to date come September 1st.

A Féile BUI Celtic title victory win over Steve Collins Jr would represent his best win to date, but a win next time out would trump that according to the popular Belfast operator.

“On paper if you look at Ellison’s wins [he would be my toughest opponent]. He holds a win over a guy 15-0 and his last win was a very good KO win over a guy 8-1. This is my hardest fight to date,” he adds before outlining what the English fighter brings to the table.

“He a 6’3″ super-middle with a high work-rate. He also has a decent jab, so I’ve to be prepared for everything.”

McCrory goes into the fight on the back of his first camp with a new team.

The 2018 Irish-boxing.com Knockout of the Year winner swapped Ray Ginley for childhood friend Walsh and has been training alongside Ruairi Dalton and Lewis Crocker.

Discussing training he revealed it “has been going well!”

“We have been using all the facilities available and building that engine. This is my first fight with the new team and I’ve really enjoyed it.”

“I’m with some of my childhood friends in Dee and Ruiari. We also have Lewis, who I’ve developed a very good relationship with over the past six or seven years.”