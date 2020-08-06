Lacked Thunder! Over critical Agyarko not happy with eye catching TV win







Caoimhin Agyarko [7(4)-0] wasn’t happy with a performance that some suggest left a host of domestic middleweights concerned.

The Belfast 160lbs operator stopped a game Jez Smith live on BT Sports last Friday night, stepping away from journey man opposition in just his seventh fight in impressive fashion.

The display cemented the 23-year-old fighter’s status as a middleweight on the rise – and the platform on which it played enabled him to impress a much wider audience.

A perfect nights work it seems, well not according to the fighter himself. Agyarko wasn’t completely content with his display.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com ‘Black Thunder’ revealed he hurt his hand during the bout and suggests that meant he wasn’t able to produce a peak performance.

“It was a good fight, but performance wise I wasn’t satisfied,” Agyarko told Irish-boxing.com.

“I hurt my hand during camp and it affected my performance, but we got the win and that’s what matters most,” he notes before noting Smith did represent a step up.

“I definitely felt the step up and without doubt was my hardest test to date.”

The Holy Trinity BC graduate revealed some well known names, including two former British champions, had turned down the chance to fight him on Friday gone.

Although he was expected to defeat Smith, due to the fact the English fighter previously operated as a welterweight, the manner in which he did won’t make him anymore attractive to domestic middles.

Queensbury Promotions will have to work hard and/or fork out to keep the Belfast talent progressing at the he desires, Agyarko is confident they will do just that.

“Queensberry will back me along with BT Sports. I put on a fan friendly performance and a lot will want to see me fight again. I’ve had a lot of messages follows etc which is good. I’m getting the exposure I deserve.”

Agyarko has often declared he is ready for any domestic level fighter at his weight and seems kick on keen.

However, he does admit there are things still to be learned, so he is happy to progress up the ladder at steady pace for now.

“Just another step up,” he responds when asked about what he’d like next.

“It’s all about the right fights at the right time. I’m still learning and don’t want to jump into big fights too quick, but at the same time I want tested.”