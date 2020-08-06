This time next year – McComb believes he is 12 months from appearing on the world stage







Sean McComb [10(5)-0] did his best Del Boy impression and declared ‘this time next year’ ahead of his return to the ring.

The talented prospect is planning to be a world level operator within 12 months.

Considering how fast he has risen up the ladder since turning over, it would be hard to argue against him doing just that.

‘The Public Nuisance’ has taken step up after step up in his stride and has established himself as one of Ireland’s leading prospects.

The pandemic understandably slowed that rapid rise down and forced team McComb to set a new time table.

The southpaw returns next Wednesday in Wakefield against Siar Ozgul [15(3)-4(1)] and believes a win their will leave him 12 months away from the world stage.

“I’m hoping a win here opens doors and opportunities for me at lightweight, where I can progress on the world stage in the next 12 months. I was due to move down to lightweight in April before the pandemic hit, so that’s been temporarily put on hold and now it’s Siar Ozgul,” explained McComb.

The Turkish fighter doesn’t seem as appealing as Craig Evans, the fighter McComb was initially penciled in to fight.

The Welsh lightweight known in Ireland for his two wins over Stephen Ormond and a brave display against James Tennyson had agreed to fight the southpaw in April.

Most expected that fight to be rescheduled, meaning there wasn’t massive fanfare around Ozgul.

However, McComb warns he faces a tough test come Wednesday and August 12.

“Ozgul is a well-ranked fighter with a lot of experience. He’s fought big names like Viktor Postol and Anthony Yigit, so I’m very aware it’s a tough fight,” he adds before expressing excitement with regard to his return.

“The last few months were tough due to everything going on, but it was time well spent at home with family, friends and my girlfriend. I was grateful for that time at home and now I’m ready to get back to work, back to winning and doing what I do best.

“I restarted camp with a new attitude, game plan and strategy. I’ve been able to work on different things, and I feel I’m coming out the back of this pandemic better than I was before.”

Also appearing alongside McComb on August 12 will be Jono Carroll and Pierce O’Leary.

‘King Kong’ tops the bill as he takes on Maxi Hughes, while O’Leary faces undefeated opposition for the first time in his career.