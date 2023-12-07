European disappointment fueled Donoghue’s ‘Unbelievable’ World success

‘Unbelievable’ that’s how John Donoghue described his recent World Championships success.

The Olympic Mullingar teen followed in the footsteps of the likes of Willie Donoghue, Ciara Ginty and Joe Ward to be crowned World Junior Champion in Yeraven last week.

It’s a massive achievement for the emerging talent and one he is very proud of even if it hasn’t quite sunk in yet.

“It was an unreal experience and I was delighted when I stood on the podium as the Irish flag was raised and the national anthem played,” he said to the Anglo Celt upon returning to his club with his medal and belt.

“It was an unbelievable experience and I’m extremely grateful to Johnny Joyce, head coach, and all involved with the Olympic Boxing Club.”

Club coach Johnny Jocye was delighted with the success, particularly as it was reward for Donoghue’s battling spirit.

The Olympian, who can now boast to have coached a world champion, two European champions, two European bronze medal winners and an elite champion as well as an abundance of underage national title winners, revealed the 15-year-old, who can compete at U16 level again next year, bounced back from major international disappointment to step onto the top of the podium.

“It’s brilliant for John because he experienced the lows of the sport last year when he very unluckily lost against Ukraine in the European Championships (3-2 split decision), denying him a medal. He came home disappointed, but tonight he returns as World Champion and that just proves what can be achieved by never giving up,” he remarked.