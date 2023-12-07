UPDATED LIST – Irish World Junior Championships Medal Winners

The number of World Junior Championship medals won by Ireland increased to 17 last week.

Mary McDonagh, John Donoghue and Siofra Lawless all stepped onto the podium at the most recent installment of the tournament.

In the first World Junior Championships since 2015, team Ireland claimed two gold and a bronze.

Donoghue and Lawless became the first gold medal winners at the level since Willie Donoghue in 2013 and joined the likes of Joe Ward, Ciara Ginty and Donoghue as podium toppers.

McDonagh added to the bronze collection making it nine bronze won in eight tournaments since 2003.

The revised list is below:

2023 Yerevan 🇦🇲

John Donoghue – GOLD

Siofra Lawless – GOLD

Mary McDonagh – BRONZE

2015 St Petersburg 🇷🇺

Paddy Donovan – SILVER

Eamer Coughlan – SILVER

Paul Ryan – BRONZE

2015 Taipei 🇹🇼

Niamh Earley – SILVER

Joanne Richards – BRONZE

Kelsey Leonard – BRONZE

2013 Kyiv 🇺🇦

Willie Donoghue – GOLD

Sean Conroy – BRONZE

Kieran Molloy – BRONZE

2013 Albena 🇧🇬

Ciara Ginty – GOLD

Jacqui Lynch – BRONZE

2011 Antalya 🇹🇷

Austėja Aučiūtė – BRONZE

2009 Yerevan 🇦🇲

Joe Ward – GOLD

2003 Bucharest 🇷🇴

Keith Boyle – BRONZE