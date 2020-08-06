Watch: The reason fans are calling for Davey Oliver Joyce to step in a face Carl Frampton







David Oliver Joyce’s name popped up all over social media once it was revealed Carl Frampton was looking for a new August 15 opponent.

Vahram Vardanyan was meant to man the away corner in Frampton’s first fight since November of last year, but had to pull out because of visa issues.

As a result the former two weight world champion has been left searching for an opponent.

A back up opponent is said to have four weeks training under his belt and is standing by, but Top Rank and MTK are said to be searching for a more marketable or testing foe.

The rumour mill late Thursday night has Scot Darren Traynor in pole, but ‘DOJ’s’ name is still top of some people’s wish list.

DOJ be the right man for a tear up….. @daveyoliver101 https://t.co/9c3hPwP3i3 — Kenneth Egan OLY (@kenegan30) August 6, 2020

Convenience plays apart, as ‘The Punisher’ suffered a similar fate to Frampton just 24 hours earlier.

The Pete Taylor trained super bantamweight saw a fight with Ionut Baluta fall through, but unlike the three weight world title hopeful he won’t fight on the date he was scheduled to trade leather on.

However, it’s the pairs shared history that excites and has people dreaming of a fight.

Davey Oliver Joyce’s fight was cancelled yesterday aswell..😯

Would be a great rematch to their amateur fight in the Elite final.

Would be a big pay day for Davey and a tough fight for Carl..Irish viewer figures would be huge.🙂🙂🙂 — ken moore (@ken_moore31) August 6, 2020

The Mullingar and Belfast native had four memorable amateur fights. Joyce won the first three and Frampton won the now infamous fourth, the 2009 National Senior final.

That flyweight decider has since been labeled a classic and 11 years later there are some dreaming of a repeat.

Again it’s extremely unlikely to happen this month or ever, but watch below to see why there has been fan clamour for it.