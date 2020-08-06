Frampton v Vardanyan is OFF- ‘The Jackal’ searching for a new opponent







Carl Frampton is searching for a new opponent for his proposed return to the ring next week.

‘The Jackal’ was due to fight little known Vahram Vardanyan [21(14)-1(0)-1] in the BT Studio’s on August 15.

However, it appears the Armenian has had issues getting into the UK and a as result won’t be available to fight in just over a weeks time.

Michael Conlan’s fight with former European champion and recent world title challenger Sofiane Takoucht scheduled for the same card is said to be safe.

Athletic journalists Mike Coppinger, who has strong MTK sources broke the news this morning.

He Tweeted : “Carl Frampton needs a new opponent for his Aug. 15 headline fight on ESPN/BT in London, sources tell @TheAthleticBOX. He was slated to face Vahram Vardanyan, who encounted issues getting into the U.K. Michael Conlan meets Sofiane Takoucht in the co-feature.”

The search for a new opponent has already begun, but securing a foe of note could prove difficult.

With just over a week to fight night it may not prove possible to get in an opponent from the continent although Irish-boxing.com understands some have been approached.

A TV pay day and the chance to register a massive scalp may alert some domestic fighters, but that didn’t prove the case pre conformation of Vardanyan as the opponent.

Frampton previously revealed the 31-year-old Armenian was seventh choice after six others had knocked it back.

“We had six other guys that just said no, didn’t want the fight. We were running out of time so we got this guy last week.”

It’s not an ideal scenario for the former two weight world champion, but with a historic world title fight with WBO super featherweight world title holder, Jamel Herring, just around the corner, Frampton may just be happy to get in, get rounds and test out super featherweight.

The Belfast fighter, who has experienced dramatic late cancellations, hasn’t fought since November of last year and will want rounds under his belt before attempting to become Ireland’s first three-weight world champion.