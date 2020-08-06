Carl Frampton opponent update – 28-0 fighter says no but Scottish champ is good to go







Undefeated Pole Kamil Łaszczyk [28(10)-0] has turned down the chance to fight Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] in London next week.

The Belfast star name was set to trade leather with Vahram Vardanyan in the BT Sport studios on August 15.

However, the Armenian found issue with getting into the UK and as a result the former two-weight world champion has been left scrambling for an opponent.

Frampton previously revealed six names turned down the chance to scalp him live on BT Sports and ESPN before Vardanyan said yes to a potentially career changing clash, so a solid opponent may not be attainable.

Reports in Poland suggest the undefeated Łaszczyk was approached, but rebuffed the offer.

The Pole felt 10 days notice wasn’t enough, particularly as he was just back from a holiday and hadn’t been in the gym as a result.

One fighter ready, willing and at this rate most importantly allowed and thus able is Darren Traynor [16(7)-3(2)].

The 33-year-old’s team have been the first to react to talk of opponent trouble and have let it be known the ‘Trayn Wreck’ is available to fight.

Hard working normal lad Darren, hasn’t achieved as much as he should as a pro this could be his chance.. gave @JoshTaylorBoxer a good fight in the amateurs. He wouldn’t be coming to lie down for @RealCFrampton https://t.co/S13jzjQGT8 — Dornálaí (@choppy_cookie) August 6, 2020

The Aberdeen native would be a more welcomed opponent for ‘The Jackal’s’ first fight since August of 2019 than Vardanyan.

The Golden Gloves winner comes with a degree of pedigree, is a bonifide super featherweight , a name fight fans would recognize and would come to fight.

Tryanor is also known to Irish fight fans having shared the ring James Tennyson.

‘The Assassin’ defeated the two time Scottish champion as did Ryan Walsh in British title action and more recently Juli Giner of Spain.

News Frampton’s opponent issues come less than 24 hours after David Oliver Joyce had to cancel his WBO European ranking title defence for similar reasons.

There have been some suggestions the former amateur rivals could have a repeat of one of the more exciting National Senior finals in recent history.

However, ‘DOJ’ is now down at super bantam and Frampton is exploring life as a super featherweight. Not to mention MTK have preliminary Michael Conlan v Joyce plans – and they wouldn’t waste a Joyce v Jackal return behind closed doors and without a build up.