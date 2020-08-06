‘Back up opponent’ in place – Frampton will fight on August 15







Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] has a back up opponent in place and will fight on August 15 despite today’s news.

Concerns as to whether ‘The Jackal’ would trade leather on the ESPN and BT Sports broadcast Top Rank card were raised after it was today suggested original opponent Vahram Vardanyan wouldn’t be allowed to travel to the UK in time for next weeks bout.

There were fears a suitable opponent wouldn’t be found in time and Frampton, as David Oliver Joyce did yesterday, would have to postpone his ring return.

However, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reports MTK created a safety net in fear the Armenian may not be available for a card that also includes Michael Conlan and Paddy Donovan.

The former super bantamweight and featherweight world champion has an insurance policy in the form of a back up fighter.

A yet to be named fighter has been training for the last four weeks to cover for this exact eventuality.

Carl Frampton tells @SInow that MTK has had a backup opponent training for the last four weeks. Still sifting through options, but his return on August 15th will proceed. https://t.co/ZQjYrdcCy6 — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) August 6, 2020

Interestingly enough the back up fighter still doesn’t seem to be the number 1 choice.

Frank Warren has told Boxing Social ‘we are working on it’ when queried about the proposed change of plans, suggesting Top Rank, MTK and Warren are trying to find a worthy and marketable foe.

Mannix suggests the same in his tweet and it’s believed undefeated Polish fighter Kamil Łaszczyk was offered the chance to come to the BT Studios to fight the three weight world title hopeful.

It looks like another potentially frustrating lead into a fight for Frampton, who was last in the ring in August of 2019 and seen a history fight with Jamel Herring postponed over the summer, but getting some rounds and a fight feel for super featherweight seems the most important thing now considering all the adverse circumstances.