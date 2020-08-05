Cursing Covid – Davey Oliver Joyce’s Irish revenge mission cancelled







Davey Oliver Joyce [12(9)-1(1)] has been left cursing Covid after it resulted in the cancellation of his WBO European ranking title defence.

‘DOJ’ was scheduled to fight on a #MTKFightNight in Wakefield on August 25.

The Mullingar was targeting Irish revenge as he was pitted against tricky Romanian Ionut Baluta [13(2)-2].

Baluta earned a big upset win against former IBF super bantamweight world champion TJ Doheny and looked a good lockdown fight for ‘The Punisher’.

However, Joyce today confirmed the bout is off. The Olympian revealed the Romanian wasn’t allowed fight in keeping with the BBBofC’s Covid guidelines.

MTK couldn’t find a suitable replacement in time and thus Joyce won’t fight.

“Hi guys. I’m sad to say my fight on the 25th wont go ahead. Due the Cov-19 new guidelines from the English boxing board. Because my opponent is from an European country. @MTKGlobal cant get me the right replacement at this moment of time. Out of there hands. Hope to be out soon,” Joyce said on Twitter.

Hi guys. I’m sad to say my fight on the 25th wont go ahead. Due the Cov-19 new guidelines from the English boxing board. Because my opponent is from an European country. @MTKGlobal cant get me the right replacement at this moment of time. Out of there hands. Hope to be out soon. pic.twitter.com/7ovcsrWHtP — Davey Oliver Joyce (@daveyoliver101) August 5, 2020

It’s disappointing for the St Michael’s Athy graduate, particularly as there is talk of a possible world title fight with Michael Conlan if plans play out right.

However, there is rumour of Belfast October MTK show and it’s quite possible the Pete Taylor trained fighter may now appear on that.

Today’s news also raises questions around Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan’s August 15 opponents.

Both Vahram Vardanyan and Sofiane Takoucht are from the Continent, but with no bad news regarding those fights they must be in the UK already.