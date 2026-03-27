Croke Park Update – Team Katie Taylor Have Talks with Government

Dialogue between the government and Team Katie Taylor has been open ahead of a potential bout at Croke Park.

The Irish Icon revealed she will hang up her gloves after one more fight.

That bout will take this year and she is hoping her farewell plays out in Croke Park.

A Jones Road clash has long since been a dream and has been talked about by the Irish sporting legend and promoter Eddie Hearn at regular intervals over the years.

Cost has always been the stumbling block, according to Matchroom boss Hearn, who has also claimed that Government help would be needed to proceed with the Stadium clash.

It has emerged that talks have opened up between the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport and Katie Taylor’s management.

Sport Minister Patrick O’Donovan confirmed as much in the Dial recently, stating Team Taylor have been in touch and dialogue has been opened.

Fight fans were hopeful of a Summer showdown, but at this stage, if the two weight undisputed world champion is to become the first person to top a bill at the famous venue since Muhammad Ali, it will most likely happen in the Autumn.

The Weeknd and Bon Jovi have the last two weekends in August taken, while the All-Ireland Senior Championship Finals typically conclude across late July and early August.

With that in mind September may be the earliest availble date.