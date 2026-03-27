No Cruise Control – Kurt Walker Targets Return to Big Fights

Kurt Walker made sure his ring return wasn’t a routine one.

The Olympian fought for the first time in nearly a year when he secured victory in Belfast last week.

At first glance, the four-round win looked like the normal ring rust, a freeing reintroduction to competitive action.

However, the stylist, who suffered a first career defeat to Liam Davies, made sure it was much more than that.

For Walker, it was as much about mindset as it was about result, as he set out to test himself.

“I pushed myself 100% max the whole four rounds,” he explained. “I don’t want to just go in and cruise to victory because it does nothing for me—it doesn’t even excite me.

“When I started feeling tired, I tried to push myself again just to go past that barrier,” he said.

That approach stems largely from lessons learned in defeat—most notably against Liam Davies last year. Rather than shy away from that setback, Walker has embraced it as a turning point.

“I wouldn’t change a thing about the Davies fight. I’d take it over and over again,” he said. “He just had more experience. He knew how to navigate 12 rounds better than I did.”

Crucially, the Canal BC graduate believes he now understands what cost him.

“Throwing less punches will lose me fights,” he admitted. “So I just wanted to throw as many punches as I could.”

That increased output was evident in Belfast. Rather than relying solely on his boxing ability, he forced the pace, ensuring every round served a purpose.

Now 31, Walker knows he is entering a defining stage of his career—and his ambitions are clear.

Belfast, UK: Kurt Walker v Lyon Woodstock, Featherweight Contest 1 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Kurt Walker celebrates his win.

“I’ll fight anyone, anywhere—it doesn’t bother me. I just want big fights,” he adds before revealing he’ll be ready for last-minute opportunities.

“The big fight’s only one phone call away—and it can come when you least expect it. I’ve learned the hard way—you need to be ready at all times.”