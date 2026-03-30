‘Proven Path’ – Holy Trinity’s Kyle Smith Eyes Belfast Success Story

Kyle Smith believes he is following a proven Belfast pathway.

Now 4-0 after another composed display at the SSE Arena recently, the Holy Trinity graduate is the latest fighter to emerge from one of Ireland’s most respected boxing nurseries.

The Belfast boxer is following a path from amateur to pro that the likes of world champions Anthony Cacace and Lewis Crocker have trodden.

The MHD fighter admits he is drawing inspiration from the aforementioned as well as the likes of Padraig McCrory and world title hopeful Caoimhin Agyarko.

“I look up to all the guys,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“They’ve done it for many, many years. It’s an amazing club and I’m proud to come from it.”

Recent performances from gym-mates have only sharpened his focus.

“Anto [Cacace] was brilliant [when becoming a two time world champion] last week.” he noted, highlighting the standard within his circle.

Smith’s own journey is still in its early stages, but momentum is already building. Four fights in six months reflects a deliberate push for activity – something the Belfast man believes is key to improvement.

“I’ve learned a lot in the last two fights,” he explained. “Just keep learning on the job… that’s what you live for.”

His latest outing didn’t provide the fireworks, but it did deliver valuable rounds. Facing the durable Eduardo Vera Sanchez, who has never been stopped, the prospect was forced to remain patient.

“He was tricky… very durable,” he said. “I thought I performed okay.

“It was only a four-rounder, so it’s quite hard. If it was six, eight or ten rounds, you could set more shots up.”

“Four rounds still feels quite like an amateur fight. By the time you’re really getting into it, it’s nearly over. That’s when everything slows down and more opportunities arise.

“In a four-rounder, if you get clipped and dropped, that’s a 10-8 round and you’re under pressure straight away,” he pointed out. “I don’t like to get too carried away… I always stay focused.”

A return in June is already in the works, with the aim of continuing his active schedule.

“There’s two fights this year already and we’re only into March,” he said. “Hopefully another three or four this year… just keep building on the momentum.”