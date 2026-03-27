WORLD BOXING CUP Team Confirmed

Eleven boxers have been selected to represent Team Ireland at World Boxing Cup: Brazil, from April 20th to 27th.

World Boxing Cup: Brazil 2026 is the first stage in the 2026 World Boxing Cup series. This is a benchmark competition run across three tournaments, designed for Elite male and female boxers to accrue ranking points.

The team includes 6 Olympians in Daina Moorehouse, Jenny Lehane, Michaela Walsh, Jude Gallagher, Dean Clancy and Jack Marley, alongside 2025 World bronze medalist Patsy Joyce, multiple European U23 medalist Louis Rooney. Team members are from clubs in Belfast (3), Dublin (3), Leitrim (1), Louth (1), Tyrone (1) Westmeath (1) and Wicklow (1).

The team is taking part in a 12 day training camp in Brazil in advance of the tournament, alongside a dozen other nations. They will depart for Foz do Iguaçu on April 5th.

Interim High Performance Head Coach Damian Kennedy says “Preparation across the squad has been disciplined and focused, with a strong emphasis on consistency, standards, and attention to detail in every session. This competition in Brazil offers a valuable benchmark for where we are, both individually and as a team, against high-quality international opposition.”

Damian adds ‘We expect boxers to perform with confidence, express themselves, and demonstrate the work that’s been done in training. It’s an important step in our progression, and one that will help build momentum as we target success at benchmark championships in China and Bulgaria later this year.”

High Performance Director, Jon Mackey says: “The team going to Brazil has been supported by a comprehensive sports science and medicine programme throughout their preparation. From strength and conditioning to recovery, nutrition, and medical oversight, every element has been aligned to give the boxers the best possible platform to perform. That level of support is crucial, and we expect it to show in both their readiness and performances at the World Boxing Cup”

Jon adds “Boxing technical preparation, under Damian’s leadership, has been excellent and innovative. The support staff team travelling to Brazil is highly experienced and that expertise will be vital in deliver in delivering on that preparation in a competitive environment.”

Boxers

50kg Louis Rooney, Star BC, Belfast.

51kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry Boxing Club, Wicklow.

54kg Jenny Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

55kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC, Mullingar

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG Boxing Club, Belfast

60kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles OBA, Tyrone

65kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott Boxing Club, Leitrim

70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa Boxing Club, Louth

70kg Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity Boxing Club, Belfast

80kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club, Dublin

90kg Jack Marley, Monkstown Boxing Club, DublinSupport Staff

Team Lead/ Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coaches: Lynne McEnery, James Doyle, Jay Delaney

Physio: Rob Tuomey

PA: Alan Swanton