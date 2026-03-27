“Plenty of Space for More Belts” –Kieran Molloy Targets Title Run

Kieran Molloy insists there is “plenty of space” around his waist for more belts.

The Galway fighter secured the first strap of his professional career last weekend when he defeated Xavier Kohlen in Belfast.

Now, having claimed the IBF European crown, he’s got a taste for titles and plans to decorate his body with belts.

“With one of them around my waist, I need another one here and another one here,” Molloy said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“There’s plenty of space for more belts. That’s what I’m chasing now. I want to win as many as I can and get myself in line for a world title fight.”

The victory on the Michael Conlan undercard should help with the former amateur of note’s progression in terms of ranking and ability to secure bigger fights.

The Oughterard BC graduate believes the level of fight and test provided by xx will also enhance his title capabilities, giving him more experience and thus making him more ring capable.

“I think that was a perfect fight for me at this stage of my career,” he explained.

“Once I go up the levels, once I go up against sharper opponents, that more fast-twitch, it will suit me more.”

There were moments when the Dutch fighter frustrated and even tested the 27-year-old. A stumble in the middle rounds briefly gave his opponent a foothold, but Molloy’s reaction underlined his growing maturity.

“I was annoyed by getting hit with that shot… I’m thinking in my head I’m not even hurt, but that’s when you have to be smart and let them know you’re still in charge.

“He was quite difficult to hit with the right hook… so I was trying to catch him with the body shot, the uppercut.”

In the end, it was the basics that won the fight.

“There’s nothing too slick in there. It was a good jab, tap jab, a good straight backhand… as long as the leg is underneath you properly, you’re not falling in.”

Now, with a first title secured and lessons banked, Molloy is mapping out an active 2026 as he looks to build momentum. The EBU European title appeals and as stated previously he believes there is room over his shoulder for the famous blue belt.

“I want to get out four times this year… sort of every three months.

“I’d like to fight for the full EBU European in the next two fights, possibly get the EBU Silver next… just keep on growing up the ladder.”