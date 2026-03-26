Battle of Boxing Brothers – Glen Byrne Set for Potentially Career Changing Crolla Clash

Glen Byrne has been handed the chance to make a big statement, if rumour is to be believed.

The boxing rumour mill is churning out talk of a battle of the boxing brothers between the Dubliner and William Crolla.

Irish-boxing.com understands Byrne has agreed to fight the Brit at late notice and will trade leather with the Manchester native on Matchroom’s Dazn broadcast bill set for Planet Ice, Altrincham, Cheshire.

The Loughlinstown native fought as recently as last weekend, outpointing Daniel Przewieslik in the SSE Arena. As recently as yesterday, he confirmed a mouthwatering May 30 clash with Belfast’s Owen O’Neill but looks set to see action beforehand.

The younger brother of former BUI and BBBofC Celtic champion, Jay Byrne, should confirm a clash with the younger brother of former world champion Anthony Crolla over the coming days.

Crolla was initially set to trade leather with Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards in a Matchroom chief support but it seems his fellow English boxer has pulled out.

Byrne will step in at short notice and contest against the 27-year-old over 10 rounds.

Fighting in Matchroom away corners was something his big brother and manager wasn’t afraid to do, the JB Promotions boss man challenged the likes of Felix Cash, Anthony Fowler and Josh Kelly before he claimed a title.

‘The Negotiator’ managed to take risks abroad, get paid, and still remain a relevant name in Irish boxing circles. The late notice element means Glenn Byrne is taking a risk next week, but Crolla doesn’t pose the same threat as Kelly, Fowler and the like.

The home fighter already has a blemish on his slate, and while he has entertained and proven he packs a punch since turning over, Team Byrne will fancy their chances.