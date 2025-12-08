Strong Select – Team Ireland Confirmed for European U17 Championships
A 23 strong team has been named to contest the European U17 Championships in Kienbaum Germany – the inaugural World Boxing confederation-level champions for 15 and 16-year-old athletes.
The team of National Champions includes boxers from 8 counties: Antrim (6),Cork (3) Donegal (1), Dublin (5), Galway (2), Tipperary (1) Westmeath (3) and Wexford (2) – among them mulitple European medalists at Schools/U15 and Junior/U17 levels.
Preparations for this team have included a 6 week bloc of High Performance training, and a 3 day sparring camp with Team England at the GB Olympic Training Centre in Sheffield.
Team Captains have been named as 70kg Cassie Henderson of Phoenix ABC, Antrim and 63kg Padraig Walsh of Immaculata BC, Antrim
The team is led and managed by Anna Moore of St. Francis BC, Limerick and Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford. The team is coached by Valerie Hamilton of St. Francis BC, Limerick, Liam Cunningham of Saints BC, Antrim, Linda Morgan of Arklow BC, Wicklow and John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry. Joe Lowe of St. Paul’s ABC Belfast has been nominated as an R&J.
Albania, Azerbaijan, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, England, Germany, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine are the 29 registered nations in the competition. Around 300 boxers are expected to contest the championships.
Competition Structure
The draw, which sets out the path to the podium for each boxer, is scheduled to take place at 6pm, Irish time, on Tuesday December 9th.
Boxing begins on December 10th, and two rings will be in operation from the preliminary stage to the conclusion of all quarter finals on the evening of December 15th.
All Afternoon Sessions will begin at 10am, Irish time, and boxing in the Evening Session will get underway at 2.30pm.
European Boxing is expected to live-stream the tournament on its YouTube channel
There is no rest day at this competition and all semi finals will be boxed on December 16th. Finals and medal ceremonies take place on December 17th.
Team Ireland will return to Dublin Airport at 11.45am on Thursday, December 18th.
Team Ireland
46kg | Louise Joyce | Olympic BC, Westmeath
46kg | Pat Stokes | Mullingar Shuffler BC, Westmeath
48kg | Abby Murray |Muskerry BC, Cork
48kg | Emmet Shields | Glasnevin BC, Dublin
50kg | Lucie Prentice, Banbridge BC, Antrim
50kg | Kristian Jubani | Crumlin BC, Dublin
52kg | Aleigha Murphy | Ballybrack BC, Dublin
52kg | Sean Kelly | St Abbans/Kilmyshall BC, Wexford
54kg | Paige Nickels | Banbridge BC, Antrim
54kg | Michael McDonagh | Avona BC, Dublin
57kg | Ella Archbold |Ballybrack BC, Dublin
57kg | Kalib Walshe | Wexford CBS, Wexford
60kg | Ruth Dossen | Olympic BC, Galway
60kg | Jason Donoghue | Olympic BC, Westmeath
63kg | Claire Crowley | St Martha’s BC, Cork
63kg | Padraig Walsh | Immaculata BC, Antrim
66kg |Alesha Mullis Boyle | Dungloe BC, Donegal
66kg | Kai Dynes Murphy | Immaculata BC, Antrim
70kg | Cassie Henderson | Phoenix ABC, Antrim
70kg |Conor Dowds | Immaculata BC, Antrim
75kg |Isabelle Hawkins | St Nicholas BC, Tipperary
75kg |John Ward | Monivea BC, Galway
80+kg |William Heaphy, Golden Gloves BC, Cork
Support Staff
Team Managers | Anna Moore, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford
Coaches | Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Liam Cunningham, Saints BC, Antrim
Linda Morgan, Arklow BC, Wicklow | John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Referee/Judge | Joe Lowe, St. Paul’s ABC, Belfast