Strong Select – Team Ireland Confirmed for European U17 Championships

A 23 strong team has been named to contest the European U17 Championships in Kienbaum Germany – the inaugural World Boxing confederation-level champions for 15 and 16-year-old athletes.

The team of National Champions includes boxers from 8 counties: Antrim (6),Cork (3) Donegal (1), Dublin (5), Galway (2), Tipperary (1) Westmeath (3) and Wexford (2) – among them mulitple European medalists at Schools/U15 and Junior/U17 levels.

Preparations for this team have included a 6 week bloc of High Performance training, and a 3 day sparring camp with Team England at the GB Olympic Training Centre in Sheffield.

Team Captains have been named as 70kg Cassie Henderson of Phoenix ABC, Antrim and 63kg Padraig Walsh of Immaculata BC, Antrim

The team is led and managed by Anna Moore of St. Francis BC, Limerick and Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford. The team is coached by Valerie Hamilton of St. Francis BC, Limerick, Liam Cunningham of Saints BC, Antrim, Linda Morgan of Arklow BC, Wicklow and John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry. Joe Lowe of St. Paul’s ABC Belfast has been nominated as an R&J.

Albania, Azerbaijan, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, England, Germany, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine are the 29 registered nations in the competition. Around 300 boxers are expected to contest the championships.

Competition Structure

The draw, which sets out the path to the podium for each boxer, is scheduled to take place at 6pm, Irish time, on Tuesday December 9th.

Boxing begins on December 10th, and two rings will be in operation from the preliminary stage to the conclusion of all quarter finals on the evening of December 15th.

All Afternoon Sessions will begin at 10am, Irish time, and boxing in the Evening Session will get underway at 2.30pm.

European Boxing is expected to live-stream the tournament on its YouTube channel

There is no rest day at this competition and all semi finals will be boxed on December 16th. Finals and medal ceremonies take place on December 17th.

Team Ireland will return to Dublin Airport at 11.45am on Thursday, December 18th.

Team Ireland

46kg | Louise Joyce | Olympic BC, Westmeath

46kg | Pat Stokes | Mullingar Shuffler BC, Westmeath

48kg | Abby Murray |Muskerry BC, Cork

48kg | Emmet Shields | Glasnevin BC, Dublin

50kg | Lucie Prentice, Banbridge BC, Antrim

50kg | Kristian Jubani | Crumlin BC, Dublin

52kg | Aleigha Murphy | Ballybrack BC, Dublin

52kg | Sean Kelly | St Abbans/Kilmyshall BC, Wexford

54kg | Paige Nickels | Banbridge BC, Antrim

54kg | Michael McDonagh | Avona BC, Dublin

57kg | Ella Archbold |Ballybrack BC, Dublin

57kg | Kalib Walshe | Wexford CBS, Wexford

60kg | Ruth Dossen | Olympic BC, Galway

60kg | Jason Donoghue | Olympic BC, Westmeath

63kg | Claire Crowley | St Martha’s BC, Cork

63kg | Padraig Walsh | Immaculata BC, Antrim

66kg |Alesha Mullis Boyle | Dungloe BC, Donegal

66kg | Kai Dynes Murphy | Immaculata BC, Antrim

70kg | Cassie Henderson | Phoenix ABC, Antrim

70kg |Conor Dowds | Immaculata BC, Antrim

75kg |Isabelle Hawkins | St Nicholas BC, Tipperary

75kg |John Ward | Monivea BC, Galway

80+kg |William Heaphy, Golden Gloves BC, Cork

Support Staff

Team Managers | Anna Moore, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford

Coaches | Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Liam Cunningham, Saints BC, Antrim

Linda Morgan, Arklow BC, Wicklow | John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Referee/Judge | Joe Lowe, St. Paul’s ABC, Belfast