‘They’re Waiting for Big Bang at the 3Arena’: O’Leary Says Dublin Is Ready for Him

Pierce O’Leary believes he can do for Dublin boxing what his old school pal Troy Parrott has done for Irish football.

‘Big Bang’ is confident he can emulate the impact his fellow Sheriff Street native has had on soccer in the fight game by bringing back the Dublin boxing good times and reinvigorating the sport in the capital.

Ireland’s only reigning EBU European Champion and the first Dub to hold the belt since Bernard Dunne has been linked to a fight in Dublin for over two years, only for his homecoming to be delayed by continuous pit stops and British layovers.

The fact that his promoters, Queensberry, have the 3Arena booked for St Patrick’s weekend suggests 2026 will finally see a fight at home.

The Dublin Docklands graduate admits his dream is ‘within touching distance’ and after defeating Braian Esequiel Ronner in Nottingham on Saturday, he could fight 200m from his house next.

If it does transpire the Frank Warren-promoted O’Leary is confident that it will be such a success, he will make it a permanent fight home.

“For me, fighting there goes beyond a world title fight. It is bigger than a world title fight. I know for a fact that if we crack it in Dublin. Dublin’s my home. We won’t be fighting abroad no more, we’ll be going there,” he told the Irish Mirror.

Irish boxing is in a healthy place at present and Dublin has enjoyed some big nights courtesy of Katie Taylor and Michael Conlan, as well as regular JB Promotion shows.

However, there is gap for a ‘good Dub’ with access to world level and the ability to fill an arena. O’Leary believes he is that man.

“If it’s a commercial success, which I think it is going to be, that’s it then. Irish boxing is back and I’m the man to bring it back, especially in Dublin.

“Irish sport is booming. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a runner or a footballer, playing Gaelic or rugby, they’ve got the crowds behind them. They’re just waiting for Big Bang at the 3Arena.”

Speaking on his relationship with Parrott the 25-year-old explained: “I went to school with Troy, he was two years below me. I had a few football shots with him alright,” O’Leary chuckles. “We went to the same school, grew up together. He was no different than any other kid.

“People have been blown away by [his performances], but for us, it’s just normal. The talent is just normal because we see it every day. We grew up around it.”