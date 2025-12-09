‘Prove You Beat Me’ – Walker Throws Down the Gauntlet to Crocker After Monte Carlo Shake-Up

Conah Walker says Lewis Crocker needs to ‘prove’ he is the better fighter of the two.

The Wolverhampton battler delivered on his ‘break the bookies’ promise by breaking down Pat McCormack on the same card as Sean McComb registered another impressive win.

The Matchroom battler wasted little time in declaring what he wanted next after the stoppage win, calling out the IBF world champion before the laces of his gloves were united.

Walker used his biggest career moment to demand a rematch with “The Croc,” insisting their 2023 clash remains unresolved and controversial.

“We need Crocker to prove he beat me last time,” Walker said. “A lot of people thought I won that fight.”

Walker’s stock skyrocketed with Saturday’s performance, and so too has his self-belief.

“I believe I can win a world title,” he said. “I started out to win a British belt but I keep getting better. The goalposts have been moved.”

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title 14 September 2025 Picture By David Cavan Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker backstage after winning his fight with Jamie Conlan

Those moving goalposts now point squarely toward Crocker, who Walker sees as the perfect next step.

“I’ll leave it to him — Eddie Hearn,” he added. “Me and Eddie have that friendship. He knows I’m a good man that wants to better my life.”

Crocker is looking for an opponent for Windsor Park in April, where he will make the first defence of his IBF world title. A Walker fight would be an easy one to make but the Belfast man may fancy a fresh test.