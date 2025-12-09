Katie Taylor: If Rousey Wants It, I’m All For It

Katie Taylor has opened the door to a blockbuster crossover showdown with MMA legend Ronda Rousey.

The greatest female boxer of all time has been linked to the MMA and WWE star in recent weeks, and reports suggest moves have been made to make the fight.

The Wicklow wonder says that’s not quite the case, insisting talks have never taken place. Indeed, she says she was shocked to see headlines linking the pair.

However, if the fight was on the table, the Olympic gold medal winner would take it.

“I’ve seen all the headlines like everybody else,” she said when speaking to IFL TV. “I don’t know how the story came about. There’s been no conversation between the teams as far as I know.”

But the two-weight undisputed superstar didn’t dismiss it.

“I am very, very open to fights like that. She’s an iconic figure. If that’s a fight she’s interested in, I’m all for it,” Taylor confirmed.



“She was probably one of the biggest sportspeople in the world at one stage. An absolute pioneer. The word ‘legend’ gets thrown around too often, but she is a legend.”

In a twist that will electrify combat sports fans, Taylor even said she would consider a two-fight boxing/MMA package.



“Would I do one in the ring and one in the cage? Absolutely. I’d be very open to that — very excited about that.”