Five Irish Boxers in First Ever World Boxing year end rankings

Five Team Ireland boxers feature in the first-ever World Boxing year-end rankings.

The new rankings are the second set published by World Boxing and include a number of changes following the ‘World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 – Greater Noida’

The competitions that contributed to these rankings are:

Paris 2024 Olympic Games (Under PBU regulations)

World Boxing Cup Finals – Sheffield, England 2024

World Boxing Challenge – Tammer Tampere, Finland 2024

World Boxing Cup – Foz do Iguazu, Brazil 2025

World Boxing Challenge – Usti, Czechia 2025

World Boxing Cup – Astana, Kazakhstan 2025

World Boxing Championships – Liverpool, England 2025

World Boxing Cup Finals – Greater Noida, 2025

75kg World champion, Aoife O’Rourke, is the top ranked boxer in her category, having clocked up 1,500 points. Her sister, Lisa, who contests at 70kg, is ranked 6th in the world in her weight division, with 300 points, while World Boxing Championship bronze medalist, 65kg Grainne Walsh, is 6th with 600 points.

Of the Team Ireland men, World Boxing Championship 55kg bronze medalist, Patsy Joyce, is 5th on 600 points – and heavyweight, Jack Marley, is 8th in his division, on 375 points.

The 2025 rankings, in full, are available here.

The rankings will be used to determine seedings at World Boxing’s major Elite competitions, including the World Boxing Championships, Continental Boxing Championships, Multi-Sport Games, World Boxing Cup Finals and others.