Five Irish Boxer’s in European Action on U17 Champions Opening Day
Five Irish boxers will climb through the ropes on Day 1 of the inaugural World Boxing European U17 Championships.
Jason Donoghue, Ruth Dossen, Paige Nickels, Emmet Shields and Louise Joyce all see opening day action in Kienbaum, Germany
Donoghue of Olympic BC, Westmeath, who is contesting one of the most populated weights- Men’s 60kg, makes his tournament debut against France’s David Harutyunyan.
Ruth Dossen, who also contests at lightweight, begins her campaign in Wednesday’s Evening Session. The talented prospect takes on Lithuania’s Miglė Griskonyte.
Paige Nickels can move to within one win of a medal if she secures victory in the last 16 of the 54kg competition. The Banbridge BC boxer fights Lithuania’s Akvilė Siupieniute for a place in the quarter finals.
Emmet Shields of Glasnevin BC begins in the round of 32 against Germany's Aaron Rakk, while Louise Joyce will glove off against
Louise Joyce, who enters the tournament looking to emulate her brother Patsy’s international success, opens her account at the tournament on Wednesday, against Italy’s Michela Guglielmon.
46kg | Louise Joyce | Olympic BC, Westmeath
46kg | Pat Stokes | Mullingar Shuffler BC, Westmeath
48kg | Abby Murray |Muskerry BC, Cork
48kg | Emmet Shields | Glasnevin BC, Dublin
50kg | Lucie Prentice, Banbridge BC, Antrim
50kg | Kristian Jubani | Crumlin BC, Dublin
52kg | Aleigha Murphy | Ballybrack BC, Dublin
52kg | Sean Kelly | St Abbans/Kilmyshall BC, Wexford
54kg | Paige Nickels | Banbridge BC, Antrim
54kg | Michael McDonagh | Avona BC, Dublin
57kg | Ella Archbold |Ballybrack BC, Dublin
57kg | Kalib Walshe | Wexford CBS, Wexford
60kg | Ruth Dossen | Olympic BC, Galway
60kg | Jason Donoghue | Olympic BC, Westmeath
63kg | Claire Crowley | St Martha’s BC, Cork
63kg | Padraig Walsh | Immaculata BC, Antrim
66kg |Alesha Mullis Boyle | Dungloe BC, Donegal
66kg | Kai Dynes Murphy | Immaculata BC, Antrim
70kg | Cassie Henderson | Phoenix ABC, Antrim
70kg |Conor Dowds | Immaculata BC, Antrim
75kg |Isabelle Hawkins | St Nicholas BC, Tipperary
75kg |John Ward | Monivea BC, Galway
80+kg |William Heaphy, Golden Gloves BC, Cork
Support Staff
Team Managers | Anna Moore, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford
Coaches | Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Liam Cunningham, Saints BC, Antrim
Linda Morgan, Arklow BC, Wicklow | John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Referee/Judge | Joe Lowe, St. Paul’s ABC, Belfast