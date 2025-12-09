Five Irish Boxer’s in European Action on U17 Champions Opening Day

Five Irish boxers will climb through the ropes on Day 1 of the inaugural World Boxing European U17 Championships.

Jason Donoghue, Ruth Dossen, Paige Nickels, Emmet Shields and Louise Joyce all see opening day action in Kienbaum, Germany

Donoghue of Olympic BC, Westmeath, who is contesting one of the most populated weights- Men’s 60kg, makes his tournament debut against France’s David Harutyunyan.

Ruth Dossen, who also contests at lightweight, begins her campaign in Wednesday’s Evening Session. The talented prospect takes on Lithuania’s Miglė Griskonyte.

Paige Nickels can move to within one win of a medal if she secures victory in the last 16 of the 54kg competition. The Banbridge BC boxer fights Lithuania’s Akvilė Siupieniute for a place in the quarter finals.

Emmet Shields of Glasnevin BC begins in the round of 32 against Germany’s Aaron Rakk, while Louise Joyce will glove off against

He opens his account at the tournament in Wednesday’s Afternoon Session, contesting at Last 32 stage against Germany’s Aaron Rakk.

Louise Joyce, who enters the tournament looking to emulate her brother Patsy’s international success, opens her account at the tournament on Wednesday, against Italy’s Michela Guglielmon.

46kg | Louise Joyce | Olympic BC, Westmeath

46kg | Pat Stokes | Mullingar Shuffler BC, Westmeath

48kg | Abby Murray |Muskerry BC, Cork

48kg | Emmet Shields | Glasnevin BC, Dublin

50kg | Lucie Prentice, Banbridge BC, Antrim

50kg | Kristian Jubani | Crumlin BC, Dublin

52kg | Aleigha Murphy | Ballybrack BC, Dublin

52kg | Sean Kelly | St Abbans/Kilmyshall BC, Wexford

54kg | Paige Nickels | Banbridge BC, Antrim

54kg | Michael McDonagh | Avona BC, Dublin

57kg | Ella Archbold |Ballybrack BC, Dublin

57kg | Kalib Walshe | Wexford CBS, Wexford

60kg | Ruth Dossen | Olympic BC, Galway

60kg | Jason Donoghue | Olympic BC, Westmeath

63kg | Claire Crowley | St Martha’s BC, Cork

63kg | Padraig Walsh | Immaculata BC, Antrim

66kg |Alesha Mullis Boyle | Dungloe BC, Donegal

66kg | Kai Dynes Murphy | Immaculata BC, Antrim

70kg | Cassie Henderson | Phoenix ABC, Antrim

70kg |Conor Dowds | Immaculata BC, Antrim

75kg |Isabelle Hawkins | St Nicholas BC, Tipperary

75kg |John Ward | Monivea BC, Galway

80+kg |William Heaphy, Golden Gloves BC, Cork

Support Staff

Team Managers | Anna Moore, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford

Coaches | Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Liam Cunningham, Saints BC, Antrim

Linda Morgan, Arklow BC, Wicklow | John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Referee/Judge | Joe Lowe, St. Paul’s ABC, Belfast

