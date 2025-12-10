‘No Brainer’ – Sean McComb Calls for Big Dublin Big Bang Bash

Sean McComb says a fight with Pierce O’Leary is no brainier – and everyone knows it.

European Champion, O’Leary has a Dublin homecoming lined up and looks set to fight in the 3Arena on St Patrick’s weekend.

‘The Public Nuisance’ wants in and says a ‘Big Bang’ match up would be ‘perfect’.

Following his statement win in Monte Carlo, the Public Nuisance doubled down on his desire to fight the Dubliner in early 2026.

“It’s a no-brainer for me,” McComb said when speaking to IFL TV. “Pierce’s fighting in March. It’s perfect. I’ll enjoy Christmas, then straight back to camp in January.”

The Belfast southpaw also suggests he is the name Frank Warren needs to help O’Leary sell out the venue known as The Point in boxing parlance.

“If Frank Warren wants to sell out the 3Arena, he has to do an Irish fight. And I think they know it — his team knows it, the whole world knows it. I’ll fight anybody, and I mean it.”

Any O’Leary fight would be more than just a domestic clash — it would be a world-title eliminator in everything but name.

“Beating Pierce pushes me further up the ladder and gets me closer to a world title. That’s the main reason I want anyone ranked around me — it moves me forward.”

McComb insists he’d have no problem returning to Dublin as the away fighter again.

“I’m happy to go into the lion’s den. All-Irish clash, St Patrick’s Day, Three Arena — unbelievable.”

Asked about the Irish supporters who travelled to Monaco in small numbers but sounded like an army, McComb smiled.

“There might’ve been 600 people there, but the 30 or 40 Irish made the most noise. They outnumbered everyone. They done me proud.”