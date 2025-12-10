Four European U17 Open Day Wins for Ireland
Team Ireland celebrated four wins on the opening day of the U17 European Championships.
Paige Nickels, Emmet Shields, Jason Donighue and Louise Joyce all had their hands raised in Germany.
Conor Dowds and Ruth Dossen were also in action but exited the competition at the first hurdle.
Nickels moved to within one win of a medal, the bantamweight defeating Lithuania’s Akvilė Siupieniute to reach the quarter finals.
Sheilds defeated home boxer Aaron Rakk 4-1 to reach the last 16, while John Donoghue defeated France’s David Harutyunyan by the same scoreline.
Louise Joyce is a quarter-finalist courtesy of a victory over Italy’s Michela Guglielmon.
Team Ireland
46kg | Louise Joyce | Olympic BC, Westmeath
46kg | Pat Stokes | Mullingar Shuffler BC, Westmeath
48kg | Abby Murray |Muskerry BC, Cork
48kg | Emmet Shields | Glasnevin BC, Dublin
50kg | Lucie Prentice, Banbridge BC, Antrim
50kg | Kristian Jubani | Crumlin BC, Dublin
52kg | Aleigha Murphy | Ballybrack BC, Dublin
52kg | Sean Kelly | St Abbans/Kilmyshall BC, Wexford
54kg | Paige Nickels | Banbridge BC, Antrim
54kg | Michael McDonagh | Avona BC, Dublin
57kg | Ella Archbold |Ballybrack BC, Dublin
57kg | Kalib Walshe | Wexford CBS, Wexford
60kg | Ruth Dossen | Olympic BC, Galway
60kg | Jason Donoghue | Olympic BC, Westmeath
63kg | Claire Crowley | St Martha’s BC, Cork
63kg | Padraig Walsh | Immaculata BC, Antrim
66kg |Alesha Mullis Boyle | Dungloe BC, Donegal
66kg | Kai Dynes Murphy | Immaculata BC, Antrim
70kg | Cassie Henderson | Phoenix ABC, Antrim
70kg |Conor Dowds | Immaculata BC, Antrim
75kg |Isabelle Hawkins | St Nicholas BC, Tipperary
75kg |John Ward | Monivea BC, Galway
80+kg |William Heaphy, Golden Gloves BC, Cork
Support Staff
Team Managers | Anna Moore, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford
Coaches | Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Liam Cunningham, Saints BC, Antrim
Linda Morgan, Arklow BC, Wicklow | John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Referee/Judge | Joe Lowe, St. Paul’s ABC, Belfast