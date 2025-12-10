Four European U17 Open Day Wins for Ireland

Team Ireland celebrated four wins on the opening day of the U17 European Championships.

Paige Nickels, Emmet Shields, Jason Donighue and Louise Joyce all had their hands raised in Germany.

Conor Dowds and Ruth Dossen were also in action but exited the competition at the first hurdle.

Nickels moved to within one win of a medal, the bantamweight defeating Lithuania’s Akvilė Siupieniute to reach the quarter finals.

Sheilds defeated home boxer Aaron Rakk 4-1 to reach the last 16, while John Donoghue defeated France’s David Harutyunyan by the same scoreline.

Louise Joyce is a quarter-finalist courtesy of a victory over Italy’s Michela Guglielmon.

Team Ireland

46kg | Louise Joyce | Olympic BC, Westmeath

46kg | Pat Stokes | Mullingar Shuffler BC, Westmeath

48kg | Abby Murray |Muskerry BC, Cork

48kg | Emmet Shields | Glasnevin BC, Dublin

50kg | Lucie Prentice, Banbridge BC, Antrim

50kg | Kristian Jubani | Crumlin BC, Dublin

52kg | Aleigha Murphy | Ballybrack BC, Dublin

52kg | Sean Kelly | St Abbans/Kilmyshall BC, Wexford

54kg | Paige Nickels | Banbridge BC, Antrim

54kg | Michael McDonagh | Avona BC, Dublin

57kg | Ella Archbold |Ballybrack BC, Dublin

57kg | Kalib Walshe | Wexford CBS, Wexford

60kg | Ruth Dossen | Olympic BC, Galway

60kg | Jason Donoghue | Olympic BC, Westmeath

63kg | Claire Crowley | St Martha’s BC, Cork

63kg | Padraig Walsh | Immaculata BC, Antrim

66kg |Alesha Mullis Boyle | Dungloe BC, Donegal

66kg | Kai Dynes Murphy | Immaculata BC, Antrim

70kg | Cassie Henderson | Phoenix ABC, Antrim

70kg |Conor Dowds | Immaculata BC, Antrim

75kg |Isabelle Hawkins | St Nicholas BC, Tipperary

75kg |John Ward | Monivea BC, Galway

80+kg |William Heaphy, Golden Gloves BC, Cork

Support Staff

Team Managers | Anna Moore, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford

Coaches | Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Liam Cunningham, Saints BC, Antrim

Linda Morgan, Arklow BC, Wicklow | John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Referee/Judge | Joe Lowe, St. Paul’s ABC, Belfast

