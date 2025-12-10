Talks Underway? Cacace–McCrory Fight Rumours Gather Pace

Whispers of another intriguing all-Irish clash are growing louder, with sources suggesting that Anthony Cacace and Feargal McCrory are in early talks to face each other.

While nothing has been confirmed by either camp, industry insiders indicate that initial conversations have taken place about a potential super-featherweight in 2026.

It’s an out-of-the-blue pairing, but the possibility alone has already sparked excitement among Irish fight fans.

Fresh off back-to-back-to-back wins over British names Joe Cordina, Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood, former World Champion Cacace has been calling for a return to big-time action.

‘The Apache’ was linked to a March Dublin bout against Jono Carroll and although it may do better in Belfast, a McCrory meet may a Pierce O’Leary undercard alternative.

Former world title challenger McCrory hasn’t fought since March but has been vocal about his desire for Big fights.

Tyrone native, ‘Fearless’ was heavily linked to another former world champion in Josh Warrington. Indeed, it’s been reported he agreed to fight the Leeds native, only for the fight bout not to come to fruition.