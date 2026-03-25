Three’s a Magic Number – Tommy Hyde Ready For Rebel Rising

Cork is set for a big year of boxing as NoWhere2Hyde targets a three-show run in the Rebel County, spearheaded by undefeated local favourite Tommy Hyde.

The first instalment comes on April 18 at The Parochial Hall in Gurranabrahera, a venue the Cork boxer has headlined previously. However, there is something about is latest homecoming. Steps are now being taken to make it the entertaining boxer’s permanent boxing home.

Hyde has built his reputation as a road warrior — fighting eight times in the United States as well as in Spain and Australia — but the focus now shifts firmly to Cork, with plans in place to establish a consistent fight scene in the city.

“I’m delighted to be fighting at home again,” said Hyde. “I’ve gained great experience boxing all over the world, but now it’s about bringing big nights back to Cork and building something here.”

Behind the push is NoWhere2Hyde Promotions, led by Hyde’s father and manager Gary Hyde, who believes the time is right to build a regular fight series in Cork.

“We’re planning three shows in Cork this year,” Gary revealed. “Any show Tommy is on is easy to promote because of how popular he is. The support is there, and we want to build on that. By the end of 2026, Tommy will be closing in on titles, but it’s important we grow something in Cork along the way.”

The April 18 card also boasts a strong supporting cast.

Irish amateur John Joe Nevin will feature in what will be his first fight in Ireland since 2014.

Cork prospects will also be to the fore, with welterweight Ryan McCarthy set to make his professional debut over six rounds. He is joined by fellow Leesider Brian Long, a 2024 Irish National champion, who is scheduled for a four-round bout.

“Nevin is one of the best Irish fighters of all time,” said Gary Hyde. “And we’re delighted to have Ryan McCarthy and Brian Long on the card. They’re both from Cork, and Ryan has been boxing alongside Tommy since they were kids. That local connection is important as we build these shows.”