‘Closing in on a deal’ Eddie Hearn gives Kate Taylor Croke Park update

Eddie Hearn is ‘closing in on a deal’ for Katie Taylor [21(6)-0]] and Amanda Serrano [43(30)-2-1] to rematch at Croke Park in 2023.

The Matchroom fight maker claims talks with the New York based Puerto Rican’s team have begun and the teams are close to finalizing a deal.

It’s huge news for a potential homecoming, particularly considering Hearn’s belief Serrano is key when it comes to selling out the 80,000 venue.

Speaking after Taylor outclassed game Argentine Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at Wembley Arena in London late last month, the DAZN aligned promoter declared Ireland as the venue for the Irish Icon’s next fight.

Indeed, he was adamant ‘Ireland has to be next’.

Some Irish fight followers remained skeptical, particularly after a proposed September 2022 GAA HQ homecoming never materialized despite huge Croker furor in the aftermath of the massive Madison Square Garden win over Amanda Serrano.

However, Taylor has talked positively about a huge event in Dublin in 2023 in recently and Hearn has has this week suggested a deal is in the works.

“Katie Taylor at Croke Park, basically we’re all over it. It’s the only thing we want to do. We’re negotiating at the moment with Most Valuable Promotions. We’re closing in on a deal,” Hearn said on Instagram live.

“Serrano could fight for undisputed [at featherweight] as well against Erika Cruz in early February. We want to make it happen. Croke Park, we’re doing everything we can and I think we’ll make it happen.”