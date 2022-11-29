American Love Story – Ryan O’Rourke gives US fans what they want

Ryan O’Rourke [9(2)-0] was more than happy to give the Americans exactly what they want just over a week ago.

The Dubliner seems well aware KO’s the currency valued most Stateside, so was delighted to deliver one at Mulcahy’s Pub, Wantagh last Saturday week.

The 23-year-old navigated a step up in style, taking out Andreas Maier within a round on a Star Boxing card.

A win over a German with a winning record and upset previous is solid enough, a first-round stoppage win is a mini statement – and winning in such fashion is all the more important when you are trying to forge a fan base in America.

“I was delighted with the win,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“They’re the sort of performances I need to be putting in to start building a name for myself stateside, we all know the US fans love knockout,” he adds before claiming it is a win that will force people to sit up and take note.

“I’d say so,” he says when asked if there was a statement element to proceedings. “He’s knocked out a prospect in the past and has given British title challengers good rounds, so to take him out in a round ain’t to bad if ye ask me!”

The American fight followers were not the only ones impressed, Joe DeGuardia and the people at Star, who promote the Steven O’Rourke trained fighter, were happy with how the former Irish Prospect of the Year performed.

“Star were delighted. I don’t think they saw the best of me on my US debut as I’d been out of the ring for nearly a year, but this time I was definitely firing on all cylinders.

“I definitely felt a bit more of a buzz around me this time, and with the first round stoppage, it only added to that. It’s definitely growing every time I return, I just can’t wait to get back and kick on more.”

The clash was O’Rourke’s second of the year, he is hoping next year will be busier.

“The plan is to get out early next year and try to get a bit of momentum going,” he continues. “I’d like to be a lot more active than I was this year, and then push on towards titles.”

Discussing his second career stoppage win O’Rourke suggests he always punched hard but has been working on making the most of the chance provided when he does buzz a foe.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say I’ve been working on hitting harder because although my record might not say it, I’ve always believed I’ve been a hard hitter.

“We’ve just been working on when we do hurt my opponent to capitalise on it and not let them recover, which we did this time. When I had him hurt I went threw the gears and a few moments later the fight was over.”