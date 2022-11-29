Vladimir Belujsky fights Youth Olympic gold medalist on massive Fury – Chisora card

It’s a Slovakian derby of sorts for Vladimir Belujsky [12(8)-5(1)-1] in London this weekend.

The Cork super middleweight has secured another big fight on another big card and steps into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium spotlight on Saturday.

‘Big Bad Vlad’ will populate the Tyson Fury – Derick Chisora undercard, having been drafted in to test the fancied Karol Itauma [8(6)-0].

The 22-year-old light-heavyweight is seen as a star for the future and seeks his fifth consecutive knockout victory when he fights the Micthellstown based fighter live on BT Sports.

Manchester, UK: Jack Cullen vs Vladimir Belujsky, Super-Middleweight Contest 16 April 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Belujsky has had two top level fights this year, stepping in late notice to fight Jack Cullen in Manchester before taking on Shakeel Phinn in Canada as recent as November 12.

His team seemed content with taking Cullen the distance considering the late notice but the tough puncher fancied his chances against Phinn and was a little disappointed in that performance.

He has yet another chance to register a big upset win this weekend and while he goes into the clash as underdog against a fellow Slovak born fighter, Belujsky always has a puncher’s chance and will be hoping he has too much experience for the early day’s prospect.