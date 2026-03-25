Zuffa Boxing Heading to Ireland With Callum Walsh

Zuffa Boxing will bring a show to Ireland this year.

Both Callum Walsh and Dana White have confirmed as much.

Walsh, who topped the first-ever Zuffa bill, was in London the weekend for a UFC event, as was his promoter, White, and both revealed Irish plans for 2026.

Paramount-aligned Zuffa have added Sky Sports to their list of broadcast partners and Sky will air five White-promoted fight nights a year.

Ireland could play a role in that link-up, according to the fighter and the UFC frontman.

The Cobh southpaw has fought most of his career in America and has once fought in Dublin.

‘The Fastest Rising Star in Boxing’ defeated Przemyslaw Runowski on top of an entertaining 3Arena-hosted bill.