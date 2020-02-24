Carl Frampton makes Windsor plea – ‘The Jackal’ assures worried promoters Herring fight would be a Stadium sellout

Carl Frampton [27(15) – 2(0)] has spoken up on the Windsor Park SSE Arena debate for the first time and assured his proposed world title fight with Jamel Herring [21910)-2(1)] ]would be a stadium sell out.

It has yet to be officially announced, but the recently turned 33-year-old is set to challenge the American for this WBO super featherweight world title in Belfast on June 13.

The bout gives ‘The Jackal’ the chance to make Irish boxing history by becoming the Ireland’s first ever three weight world champion.

Having sold out Windsor Park and stopping Luke Jackson in front of 20,000 fans in his only previous appearance at the venue, most argue a fight of much more significance has to be heading for the same venue and would sell out in record time.

Frampton agrees- but still there are those involved pushing for the SSE Arena to play host.

Rumours suggest Frank Warren believes Tyson Fury played a large roll in the 2018 sell out and worries a repeat would be unlikely.

The two weight world champion has dismissed such claims and is pushing for a return to Windsor.

“I’m hoping the fight happens at Windsor Park. The fight deserves to be at Windsor Park and that’s what I’m pushing for,” said Frampton.

“The fight would sell out the stadium in an instant so that is not an issue.”

Frampton, who is generally forefront with regard to talks and career moves, claims he is unsure where the potentially historic fight will play out.

The Belfast fighter admits he has heard talk of the SSE Arena, a venue where he enjoyed bigs wins over Chris Avalos, Nonito Donaire et all, but is pushing and hoping for Windsor.

“I see they are talking about the SSE potentially as well. I hope it’s at Windsor but at this point in time I don’t really know,” added Frampton.

“I’m a wee bit selfish. I want to fight at Windsor because I love fighting there and it would let as many people as possible see it.

“It would give me the chance to create history in front of as many fans as possible. It would be a brilliant fight for Belfast.”