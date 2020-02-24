LA life- Ireland’s youngest pro signs with American managerial company

Ireland’s youngest pro has relocated to LA and has teamed with an American based managerial company.

James Power [5(3)-0] is the latest Irish talented to come under the guidance of Ken Sheer and Sheer Sports.

The Cork fighter was left somewhat in limbo after the fall of Assassin Promotions in Ireland and was weighing up his options since last Summer.

Like a host of Leaving Cert students the 18-year-old spent July and August debating whether or not he would take a college place or go into the work force.

With the situation as it is in Ireland, mixing study and boxing looked likely, but super featherweight prospect was keen to operate as a full time fighter.

He traveled to America last year to test the Sheer waters and once Sheer made it clear they were impressed with him, Power began the process of relocating.

The Macroom teen replaced new Sheer Sport’s stable mate Aaron McKenna as Ireland’s youngest paid puncher when he debuted in Mexico at the tender age of 17 in September of 2018.

He fought four times before time was taken off to complete the Leaving Cert and weigh up future options.

He traded leather again since his exams in Mexico last November with Courage Tshabalala in his corner. At that stage he looked destined to secure a Sheer contract, but the move was only announced tonight (Monday).

Power becomes the fifth Irish fighter to team up with the LA based management company.

The now LA based fighter joins middleweight Jason Quigley, the McKenna brothers Aaron and Stevie as well as Donegal/Derry fighter Brett McGinty on the team.

I’m delighted to announce that I’ve signed a professional contract with Ken Sheer and will be moving to Los Angeles permanently in the coming weeks.

Our story is just getting started!⭐️ pic.twitter.com/wqi9SvWJLT — James Power (@JPowerboxing) February 24, 2020

Both Quigley and the younger of the two McKenna brothers, Aaron, have signed with Golden Boy, but it appears for now Power, like Stevie ‘The Hitman’ McKenna and McGinty, will be a promotional free agent.

Quigley started his career based in LA, but has returned home via Sheffield and is now being trained by Andy Lee. McGinty will team up with Ricky Hatton and train out of Manchester, while the McKenna’s are Stateside working under the guidance of Hall of Fame coach Freddie Roach.

Considering he is moving to LA it appears the Rebel County fighter will train alongside McKenna’s.

No details as to when and where Power will fight next have been revealed, but Sheer have received praise with regard to how active they have kept their young prospects and it’s possible he could be out before the end of the year.