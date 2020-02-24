G’Train leaving for Waterford – McCormack to return on Ring Kings card

The G’Train is Waterford bound.

Graham McCormack [5(1)-0] will return to work on the Ring Kings II come May 9.

As a Munster native the Limerick man was always a cert for the show and was today confirmed as the second undercard operator on a bill topped by an intriguing Irish middleweight title fight between Craig McCarthy and Chris Blaney.

The bout will be the southpaw’s first since his entertaining knockout victory over Reyhan Todorov in Cork last July and his first since parting ways with Boxing Ireland.

There was talk with regard to McCormack and Cavan’s Dominic Donegan duking it out for the BUI light middleweight Celtic Title on the card.

However, Irish-boxing.com understands the clash will be a four round ring rust freeing exercise.

By all accounts the Donegan and McCormack, who have shared words via Irish-boxing.com, where keen to trade leather on the card, but the BUI have called for Donegan and Eddie Treacy to fight for the aforementioned strap.

Considering Boxing Ireland are not keen on making a fighter between their fighters Donegan and Treacy until further down the line, a Limerick vs Cavan clash could still happen, just not for the title.

However, one of if not both parties seem to feel that meeting is belt worthy and therefore delayed rather than knocked back.

Irish-boxing.com also understand the people behind Ring Kings were unsuccessful in their attempts to make an Irish title fight between Craig O’Brien and Jay Byrne.

Both fighters expressed a willingness to rematch for the title they initially fought for in March of 2018, but the BUI felt Byrne couldn’t challenge on the back of two defeats.