Scottish step up – Martin Quinn steps up to take on Scottish champion

It’s Scotland and the Scottish lightweight champion next for the ever game Martin Quinn [3(1)-1(0)].

Quinn is on the road for the first time of his career and has been handed the chance to register a noteworthy scalp.

The Boxing Ireland fighter will fight at Trump Turnberry on March 21.

‘Mighty’ will top the bill in a battle with Calvin McCord [8(2)-0] on a Sam Kynoch show.

23 -year-old, Ayr native, McCord is an unbeaten Scottish lightweight and the current Scottish champion.

He represents a tough challenge for the entertaining Quinn, but having defeated Francy Luzoho last time out and being unlucky not to have gotten the nod over Karl Kelly in the fight previous, the Crumlin native has shown he is somewhat step up ready.

The bout will be the Pete Taylor trained fighter’s first in a year and his first outside of Dublin.

Quinn was due to fight Stephen Webb in Belfast on the first of this month only for the Belfast half of the fight to pull out.

He was also mandated to fight Joe Fitzpatrick for the BUI Celtic title. but has elected to go another route for now.

The straight talking all action fighter is not the first to explore Scotland as a fight destination in recent times.

Jay Byrne is signed to Kynoch and has fought on a number of shows around the country. Keane McMahon and Dylan McDonagh have also fought for titles north of England while Siobhan O’Leary topped a show in Scotland as recent as January.