Jono Carroll tells John Joe Nevin how to get the fight







Action and not words are what's needed if John Joe Nevin is to secure a fight with Jono Carroll, according to Dubliner.

Mullingar’s Nevin [14(4)-0] has called out ‘King Kong’ of late and the pair have exchanged some heated Twitter arguments in which Carroll distanced himself from any fight.

Carroll [18(4)-1(0)-1] doesn’t believe Nevin, who has a #14 WBA world ranking, deserves a bout with a fighter who has reached world level and indeed challenged for a world title.

The 28-year-old seems genuinely annoyed the Olympic silver medalist is trying to talk his way into a domestic clash and suggests some big scalps would better help his cause.

Carroll has called for more recognition in Ireland and some have said Nevin’s profile and standing as one of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs may help in that regard.

However, the Finglas/Dunshaughlin fighter argues his fellow super featherweight needs to put in the kind of ‘hard work’ he did to secure big bouts.

“John Joe would need to fight someone with a decent record,” Carroll told Irish-Boxing.com when asked what it would take for the pair to fight.

“He has fought nobodies. Even his last opponent had a decent record, but he fought nobodies and it was a bad performance by John Joe to be honest.

“He needs to fight good world level opponents and stop making excuses for the reason he hasn’t in the past. He is 31 now and he is calling out all the world champions but he hasn’t put himself in a position to fight the world champions,” he continues with the career advice.

Carroll, who fought Declan Geraghty in just his third fight before defeating two former British champions in Prizefighter just weeks later, argues Nevin needs to take a similar approach.

“He has to build a record and do it the hard way, like we all did. Anyone in Ireland [at world level] did it the hard way. I fought better than him in my third professional fight.”

“The fella doesn’t even compare to the opponents I fought, even in Prizefighter. The fella would want to stop dreaming and calling out these world champions. He needs to do what I done: work hard and earn his shot. He doesn’t deserve a shot at the minute.”

Nevin will argue Carroll’s next opponent, Maxi Hughes [20(4)-5(2)-2], doesn’t pose any threat and contradicts any of the ‘hard work’ arguments.

The Marbella-based fighter wouldn’t disagree per say. He admits the two-time British challenger isn’t the opponent he wanted to follow his sensational win over Scott Quigg with.

However, he understands all plans were distorted by the pandemic and is just grateful to have a fight date and opponent this summer.

“I was expecting a very big fight after the Quigg fight. I was told if I came through that fight there were big plans,” he outlined.

“I was told to stay focused and to make sure I didn’t take Quigg as the opponent, to look at him like a champion and I was trying to take a title from him. That is what I did and that’s why you seen the performance that I put in.”

Looking forward to Hughes, who he takes on behind closed doors in Wakefield on Tuesday August 11th, Carroll explained how “mow I am just happy to get the rounds in so I’m predicting a late stoppage again.”

“Again, I am happy to get rounds in, but if I stick to the game plan please God I can get another late stoppage.”