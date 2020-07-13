Lewis looking to achieve Kid Crocker’s dreams







Lewis Crocker [11(6)-0] is ready to fulfil a childhood dream by winning a pro boxing title on August 25.

Outside of dreamland and in more practical terms ‘The Croc’ notes the win will also secure him a world ranking and progress his career forward.

As a result, his WBO European ranking title fight at the LS-Live in Wakefield with Louis Greene is ‘without doubt’ the biggest of his career.

A win in the ESPN+ headliner next month would likely put the Sandy Row puncher in the Top 15 and would represent a massive first step towards the world title that is currently held by Terence Crawford.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com the big punching prospect admitted as much: “This is the biggest fight of my career without a doubt,” he states.

“I have been pro three years now and I feel I’m at the right stage of my career to start competing for titles and now I have the opportunity.”

“I’ve always wanted to win a professional title since I was a kid so it would mean everything to me, especially something of the calibre of a WBO European title. Winning the title would also give me a good world ranking.”

Like a host of the MTK fighters to be given summer dates and indeed most of the fighters set for fights at Matchroom Fight Camp or on the BT Sport Summer series, Crocker goes into 50-50 action.

The 23-year-old Belfast welter believes opponent Greene [12(7)-1(0)] is his toughest opponent to date.

Discussing ‘The Medway Mauler’ he notes how “he has a few notable wins on his record and only the one loss, which came from a good lad [Larry Ekundayo], so I can definitely expect hardest fight of my career thus far.”

“I expect a game and tough opponent. I know this will be a big opportunity for him too so I’m expecting the best version of Louis Greene come fight night.”

Following a trio of solid wins in 2019, Croker had some form of a breakout moment when he fought last time out.

The Belfast fighter outpointed former British title challenger John Thain with relative ease and claims he has grown as a fighter as a result.

“I stuck to the game plan and felt comfortable in there. It was my first eight rounder too and I felt great. It was a great learning fight and the experience from it will help me in my fight next month.”

Crocker is in just his second camp under former Irish champion Dee Walsh and Daniel Anderson and has really been impressed with slickster ‘Waldo’ in particular.

“Training with Dee and Dan is going great. Me and Dee work really well together, he’s great when planning for fights.”

“He studies everything that will and won’t work on fight night and also with him being a retired undefeated professional he knows his stuff.”

“It’s great to have Dan there for the S&C part as he knows how to get the fighters conditioned properly and he’s just opened his own gym now which is a great facility to prepare all the boxers,” he adds before finishing with a fight prediction.

“Me becoming new WBO European champion.”