Debut Confirmed For Famous Fight Fan Turned Fighter Michael Corr

Famous fight fan turned fighter Michael Corr will make his pro debut next month.

Corr, is one of Irish boxing’s most recognizable fight fans, particularly known as an avid James Tennyson and Paul Hyland Jr follower.

However, he set about ensuring he becomes known as a fighter when signing for Boxing Ireland late last year – and takes the next step along that journey on October 2.

The young Belfast prospect punches for pay for the first time at the Devenish Complex on the latest installment of the Celtic Clash series.

Corr will fight a yet to be confirmed opponent on Celtic Clash 12, the first Boxing Ireland card in Ireland since February 2020.

Corr is one of three debutants on the bill, is set to turn from fan to participant – and does so assuring he attributes to impress.

“At the minute people won’t really know me as a fighter only as a fan but I’ve been boxing from when I was young. I know what I’m capable of doing, so people will be talking about me soon enough,” Corr previously told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve also been boxing on the semi pro shows for about a year now. I picked up three titles and progressed well,” he adds before explaining the timing behind his decision to turn over.

“After then I approached Dennis [Morrison] to see if he would be interested in signing me. We spoke and we were both happy enough to put pen to paper.”

The teen, who is expected to compete in and around super bantamweight, is excited about the move and as excited about what he believes will be a successful future.

“I am absolutely over the moon it’s a dream come true I’ve watched my good Friends James Tennyson and Paul Hyland both pick up major wins, titles and box in massive venues. I know with Boxing Ireland I will be in that same situation in a few years.”

Corr joins Owen O’Neill, Eddie Treacy, Robert Burke, Jake Haney as well fellow debutant Liam Walsh and Cian Doyle on the Belfast card.