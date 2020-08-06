Conrad Cummings gives ‘retirement’ update







Conrad Cummings has officially confirmed he will have a least one more pro fight.

‘Mr Dynamite’ admits he considered hanging them up and seems to understand why people assumed he had called it a day, suggesting his performances against Luke Keeler and Danny Dignum were worrying.

However, the Tyrone puncher feels more to offer and believes at 29-years-old is too young to retire.

The new father has been training of late and feels with personal issues now put behind him he is ready to throw down once more at the very least.

Cummings says he will get into the ring at 168lbs see how he competes and make a more permanent decision from there.

“I’ve been quietly training away for a while now, feeling great,” Cummings said.

“[Going off] last years performances [it] looked like it was time to call it a day for myself, but at only 29 years young I would be a long time retired.



“I had a lot of personal issues going on, alot, but [they are now] in the past,” he continues before claiming the recent set backs have actually been benefical.



“In a strange way setbacks and disappointments can be a blessing in disguise, in many ways.”

The Coalisland fighter hasn’t been seen in the ring since November of last year when he was stopped by Dignum, who subsequently went on to stop Alfredo Melie.

The former WBS standout hopes to return before 2020 ends and would like to test the waters at super middleweight.

“All being well and this pandemic settling and allowing sport to run back the way it was, I would like a “run out” at 168lbs before the years out. From that I will gauge everything and my future plans in or out of the ring,

but all in all… life’s good. [I have] more motivation and less distractions also with my beautiful girl here.”