LIVE UPDATES – JB Promotion’s Redemption Card

Boxing is back at the Devenish tonight.

JB Promotions and Conlan Sports expand their wings and fly to Belfast, where they put on a Redemption card.

John Boyd fights what is believed to be his last bout before a title tilt, Callum Bradley finds himself in a similar position with Glen Lynch looking to take a step toward BUI Celtic title contention.

Any title will do for Bernardo Marime, who is back for just his second fight in Belfast. Team mates Cathal McLaughlin and Danny Duffy both attempt to put a second win on their slate, as does Lateef Bayo Alabi. Barry McReynolds is also in action on the eight-fight card.

Irish-boxing.com are in the house and will keep updated.

FIGHT 1

Bernardo Marime vs Octavian Grati – Marime wins 60-40.