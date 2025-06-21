Callum Walsh: ‘I Want to Prove How Good I Am’

Callum Walsh says he’s ready to show just how good he is when he faces Elias Espadas in what he calls a “tough fight”.

The LA-based Cork star admits he’s expecting a serious test from the rugged Mexican, who went the distance with Kazakh amateur standout Sadriddin Akhmedov in his last outing — and very nearly upset the odds.

“I know how good Espadas is,” said ‘King’ Callum. “I watched his last fight against Sadriddin Akhmedov — who was a Kazakh Amateur National Champion and an undefeated professional. He’s got a very good trainer in Manny Robles, so I know he will be prepared. This is a tough fight and that’s what I want. I’m getting better with every fight and I want to prove how good I am.”

‘King’ has impressed under the guidance of Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach and is looking to continue the positive progression in Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez tonight. And while there’s growing talk of future title fights and high-profile clashes, the unbeaten light middleweight insists he’s fully focused on the task at hand.

“Freddie and I have been training hard for this fight, and I’ll be ready for victory on June 21,” he said. “I’ve heard a lot of talk about future fights, but right now I’m solely focused on Espadas. I need to beat him to take the next steps in my career.”

Espadas believes he was hard done by last time out — and is confident he’ll hand Walsh his first defeat.

“I feel that I beat Akhmedov and should have gotten the decision,” said the Mexican. “On June 21, I’m going to beat another undefeated fighter, Callum Walsh. I’m building on the momentum of my last fight. Coach Manny and I are putting together a great game plan for victory.”

The bout headlines a UFC Fight Pass card from the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez.