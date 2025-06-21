Dana White Confesses ‘LOVE’ for Callum Walsh AGAIN

Dana White has once again confessed his love Callum Walsh.

The UFC boss has long since been a vocal supporter of the LA based Cobh contender and has used the UFC Fight Pass platform to promote him.

However, as he gears up to launch his TKO Group and Zuffa Boxing venture, he’s doubled down on the praise and made it clear he sees the Freddie Roach-trained talent as a future star of the project, and one of the most exciting fighters in the sport today.

“I love Callum Walsh,” White told The Ring.

“I love his style. I love the fact that he’s willing to take tough fights, and I just liked the kid personally as soon as I was introduced to him. Promoting him is fun for me, and I am having fun doing it.”

White’s endorsement came just days before Walsh returns to the ring in California, where he headlines at the Chumash Casino Resort this Saturday.

The 23-year-old Rebel County man continues to build toward stardom, this time trading leather with former Latino middleweight champion Elias Espadas in a UFC Fight Pass main event

His promoter, Tom Loeffler, who’s worked with icons like Wladimir Klitschko and Gennady Golovkin, is confident it will be another positive step on a special path.

“People know there is going to be action in Callum’s fights and he’s not going to be dancing inside the ring,” said Loeffler. “The recent performances are showing that Callum is getting better. We thought those fights could go a number of rounds, but he starts fast and gets the job done. The quick finishes were unexpected but they’re tremendous results proving that everything is coming together.

“I’m really impressed how he’s been able to handle the step up in competition,” he added. “Espadas is trained by Manny Robles and is another tough fight for Callum. He can’t overlook him. This is a dangerous fight, but these are the kind of fights he needs in the developmental stage in order to prove why he’s the fastest-rising star in boxing. Callum can be the face of boxing – and not just TKO’s boxing division – because he has all of the built-in intangibles.”