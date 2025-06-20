“Flash, Show, Stoppage” – Bayo Alabi Makes Belfast Promises

Bayo Alabi heads to Belfast this Saturday with confidence, ambition, and a clear plan to entertain.

The Dubliner features on the JB Promotions Redemption show at the Devenish Complex, where he takes on tough Engel Gomez in just his second professional bout.

As second fights go, it’s as tough as you get can but Alabi isn’t just determined to ensure victory, the Frank Stacey-coached boxer wants to win in style.

“I’m feeling good and hoping to perform good as well,” he told Irish-Boxing.com. “What do I want from Saturday night? Another show. Just keep putting on shows and shows. I want to be the talk of Belfast.”

The Tallaght boxer’s following was a real feature of his debut, and he expects his fans to stand out further from home on Saturday. Indeed, he suggests that such is the noise around him that anyone in the venue will be intrigued to watch him box.

“I’ve been up to Belfast before to watch fights, and I have friends there too who’ll be coming to support,” he added.

“My friends, family, and even people I’ve never met are taking tickets off me now. I just feel like I have that persona – people want to see what I’m about. Win or lose, they’re going to pay attention.

Looking ahead to the challenge of Gomez, Alabi knows he has to be fully switched on.

The Spain-based Nicaraguan can take rounds of prospects, can be a handful, and is always tough; still, the confident Tallaght man is confident enough to mention his stoppage desire.

“He’s no pushover,” he said. “He’s decent and tough. If he sniffs that he can get something out of the fight, he’ll take it. I’ve watched tape, and I’m not going to be overlooking him. I’m just going to go in and do what I have to do – hopefully get a stoppage.”

The fight is Alabi’s second in just in two months, and he wants to keep up that rate of progression for the rest of the year.

“If possible, I’d like to be 5-0 by the end of the year,” he said. “It’s train, fight, repeat – I’m not doing anything else.”

As for what fans can expect from his performance at the Devenish, Alabi sums it up in three words:

“Flash. Show. Stoppage.”