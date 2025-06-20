Third Time’s the Harm – Cathal McLaughlin Predicts Stoppage Win

Cathal McLaughlin is ready to make it third time lucky in his attempt to move to 2-0.

Not that the Donegal man believes he needs fortune to get the win over George Rogers at the Devinish, in fact, he is confident he’ll stop the well-travelled Brit, he references luck in terms of the two fall throughs he’s had since turning over.

“I’m super excited to get back,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I can’t wait. It’s been a long time coming after two fights fell through. So it’s a case of third time lucky.”

The National Senior title winner hasn’t fought since his points debut win over Martin Shaw last August. He assures the ring absence won’t hamper him against a more active opponent.

“I was always training and I was always ready, but the fights kept falling through that’s just boxing. This might only be my second fight, but I’ve had four camps behind me. I can’t wait to show the work I put in in those camps on fight night.”

McLaughlin is expecting a crowd from Strabane and plans to give them a knockout to celebrate.

“Expect a busy four rounds,” he adds. “Non stop pressure. I’m going to try to look good, impress, and hopefully get a knockout. I’m expecting a good crowd, I’ve sold a good few tickets. I’m excited to fight in Belfast, it’s always good to fight there and a good night after the fights as well,” he continues before giving a more definitive prediction.

“Prediction? Stoppage!”