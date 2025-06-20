Bernardo Marime: “We’re Coming for the Titles”

Bernardo Marime has made it clear – he’s not just back, he’s on the hunt for titles.

The Hammer Boxing boxer returns to the ring this Saturday on the latest JB Promotions card at the Devenish Complex, and he’s not shy about where he wants this journey to take him.

The ambitious 30-year-old made a successful return to the ring earlier this year, fighting for the first time in over three years and for the first time in Ireland.

Now, just weeks later, he’s eager to build momentum and put himself in the frame for domestic honours, although he is not prejudiced when it comes to straps, stating any and all are on his radar.

“The plan we have? We want them Irish titles, we want them Southern Area titles. Whatever is available – we are coming for it,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“It felt good to get back in the ring back home in Belfast and Ireland, and it feels even better to be out in Belfast again so soon,” added Marime when reflecting on his fifth career win.

The Holy Trinity graduate and 2017 National Elite semi finalist has never been one to lack flair or passion, and fans can expect more of the same this weekend at the Devenish, where he promises another entertaining display.

“I just can’t wait for Saturday. It’s going to be a good show. I’m going to put on a performance that everyone enjoys,” he added. “I’m coming to show my skills – that’s what we do boxing for – to show my skills and perform.”

Grateful for the support around him, ‘King Cobra‘ made sure to acknowledge those helping him push toward his goals.

“I have to thank Pody [McCrory] for getting me out again, and thanks to my family for having my back, and thanks to everyone who bought tickets and are coming out to support.”