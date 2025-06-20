Grand Prix Red Light – Paul Ryan Stopped in Saudi

Paul Ryan won’t make it to the final lap after dramatically exiting the WBC Grand Prix on Friday afternoon.

Boxing for a place in the career-changing contest, ‘Ravishing’ had got off to the perfect start, but was ultimately undone by a brilliant left hook in the third.

The Blanch native scored a knockdown in the first, won the second and looked well in control going into the third.

However, the fancied and respected Derek Pomerleau managed to time a shot perfectly early into session number 3 and eventually stopped Ryan on his feet.

The second career defeat means talented character, Ryan exits the tournament at the stage of 16

Ryan started the most eagerly anticipated match up of the day well, scoring a knockdown in the first minute of a fight scheduled for six. A left hand sent the Canadian stumbling to the ropes. The Dub sensed his opponent wasn’t overly hurt and elected against forcing the pace. He continued to box smart from the outside in the second, making P fall short and making him pay to open up a 20-17, 20-17, 20-17 lead after six.

Using the right tactics and with a wide lead, it looked as if Ryan was set to progress to the quarter-finals.

However, Pomerleau, a fighter with eight knockouts on his record, pulled out a wonderful left hook that eventually brought around the end of the fight.

To his credit, the Dublin didn’t buckle to the canvas, but he was stunned on his feet. The Canada native took full advantage and showed his finishing skills, unloading accurate shots to force the referee to jump in.