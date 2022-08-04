MEDAL ALERT – Amazing Amy Broadhurst has Team NI in Commonwealth Games Seventh Heaven

Amazing Amy Broadhurst rounded off an amazing two days for Team NI with another brilliant performance in Birmingham.

The St. Bronagh’s BC talent brought the boxing team’s Commonwealth medal haul to a sensational seven with quarter-final victory on Thursday evening.

The Dundalk favourite was too good for Zambia’s Felistus Nkandu and secured herself a bronze medal at the very least with victory in what was her Commonwealth Games debut.

The 63kg World Amateur Champion, who was competing at lightweight, took the first round across the board and really began to find her rhythm in the second stanza. Indeed, so impressive was she, that two of the judges scored the round 10-8 in her favour.

Broadhurst, who was a sparring partner for Katie Taylor ahead of the undisputed lightweight world champion’s successful defence against Amanda Serrano, showed her pro capabilities in the third and eventually forced the stoppage.

The decorated underage graduate dished out two standing eight counts in the third and the referee eventually showed Nkandu mercy by stoping the bout.

The win means Broadhurst is now a Commonwealth Games medal winner, she will look to improve the colour of that medal on semi-final day Saturday.

Team NI can now boast seven medal winners at the 2022 instalment of the Games as the Louth native joins Carly McNaul, Jude Gallagher, Eireann Nugent, Aidan Walsh, Dylan Eagleson and Michaela Walsh as podium placers.

N.I Commonwealth Team:

48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC

51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC

High Performance Director: John Conlan

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coaches:

Liam Corr

Rory McShane

Jay Delaney

Support Team

Damian Martin

Lorcan McGee