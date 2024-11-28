‘I want tough fights’ – Cain Lewis looking forward to Chapter 2 Test

Cain Lewis can’t say for certain if Tampela Maharusi will be his toughest test to date until he shares the ring with him, although he certainly hopes he is!

The Meath favourite takes on the Belfast-based Tanzanian on JB Promotions Chapter 2 card in the Warehouse at the Red Cow on Friday.

On paper it looks to be the 21-year-old’s toughest test to date, Lewis hopes so, although he points out he’ll only know if that is the case post the clash.

Maharusi has taken rounds of Irish champion Colm Murphy and BBBofC Celtic Champion John Cooney and many believe he did enough to defeat Leon Woodstock.

As a result, it should prove the kind of leveling up Lewis wants.

While speaking to Irish-boxing.com at the weigh-in, Lewis also shared his struggle with securing a BUI Celtic title opponent.

Indeed, it’s got to the stage where he feels he may have to skip domestic level in favour of an international ranking title next year.