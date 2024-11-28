INTRODUCING – Barry McReynolds

Barry McReynolds is ready to fight but not for much else!

The former Holy Trinity amateur with a much talked about ‘made for the pros’ style makes his pro bow on the latest JB Promotions installment in the Warehouse at the Red Cow on Friday.

The 2022 Ulster Elite champ comes to Dublin ready and excited to trade leather but has been so focused on the fight hasn’t thought much about the pomp and the ceremony surrounding it.

Indeed, he hadn’t even given his ring walk a second thought up and until he was asked about it on weigh-in day.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com before he took to the scales ahead of his clash with Kevin Traynor, the European Schools medal winner revealed he had to find a tune to accompany him to the ring.

It’s reflective of the debutant’s no-nonsense approach.

The Belfast man, whose pro chapter one plays out on the Chapter 2 card, just likes to fight!