The Re Introduction of Richie O’Leary – Plotting February Title Tilt

Richie O’Leary is ready to remind the Irish fight fraternity what he is all about at the Warehouse in the Red Cow tomorrow.

There was a degree of hype surrounding the Dubliner when he entered the pro ranks in March of this year -with plenty of excitement about what he could do in and around a populated domestic light middleweight field.

His plan then was to get busy and before surveying the title scene after a run of wins.

However, a sequence of unfortunate events meant he didn’t get out of the blocks as fast as he wished and Friday’s JB Promotions Chapter 2 card hosts just his second fight.

The Mulhuddart native wants to use the bill to put his name back out there and says he hopes to challenge for a title on a proposed National Stadium show in February.

O’Leary faces the teak tough Jordan Grannum on a show that marks JB Promotions first year anniversary.